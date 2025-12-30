Menu
No order directing school teachers to perform duties related to stray dogs: Delhi government denies AAP's claim

The opposition party claimed that such practices were adversely affecting the functioning of government schools and the quality of education.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 16:55 IST
Published 30 December 2025, 16:54 IST
India News, BJP, AAP, Delhi, India Politics, stray dogs, Delhi Government

