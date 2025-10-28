Menu
'Entire Kharge family' is anti-Assam, alleges CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

He said that the Congress should explain to the Karnataka IT minister about the culture of Assam and the efficiency of the youths.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 13:21 IST
Published 28 October 2025, 13:21 IST
India NewsAssamIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeHimanta Biswa Sarma

