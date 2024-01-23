Rahul Gandhi booked in Assam for 'acts of violence'; says Himanta's action helping his yatra

Guwahati/Hajo (Assam): Rahul Gandhi was booked on Tuesday for "wanton acts of violence" by the Assam Police as the political confrontation between the Congress leader and state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma escalated on the tenth day of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', with Gandhi asserting that he does not get "intimidated" by such tactics.

"With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation, damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Congress members, an FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals...," the Chief Minister posted on X.

Sarma had earlier in the day instructed Director General of Police G P Singh to register a case against Gandhi for "provoking the crowd".

Earlier, Gandhi said Sarma's direction was because "he is scared" and asserted that his actions were only helping the yatra in getting publicity.

The state police didn't allow the Gandhi-led yatra to enter the capital city, triggering protests from Congress workers who removed barricades, resulting in a clash in which some Congress leaders, including state party president Bhupen Borah suffered minor injuries.

Reacting strongly to the action of Congress supporters trying to remove barricades, Sarma issued the directions to register the case against Gandhi.