<p>Guwahati: Without disclosing the contents of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report on Zubeen Garg's viscera samples, Assam Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> on Sunday claimed that the report has provided a "clear direction" to the SIT probing into the iconic singer's sudden death in Singapore last month. </p><p>"After receiving the CFSL report, the SIT has got a clear direction and confidence in presenting the case before the court soon. We are now more confident about giving justice to Zubeen Garg's family and his fans," Sarma said in a Facebook Live video on Sunday evening. </p><p>The visceras of Garg's body was sent to CFSL, New Delhi after the second post-mortem was conducted at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on September 23, hours before the iconic singer's cremation. The second post-mortem was conducted following demand by many of Zubeen's fans and claim by his band mate, Sekhar Jyoti Goswami that Garg's body had turned blue after being pulled out of water in Singapore. This lead to suspicion about poisoning. </p><p>Garg, 52, died while swimming in the sea with his friends and associates. He was in Singapore to attend the Northeast India Festival. </p><p>MP Gupta, special DGP of Assam CID, who heads the SIT, on Saturday told reporters here that the viscera report was send to GMCH and an expert committee was formed to give their opinion on the same. Many were eager to know about contents of the CFSL report given Sekhar Jyoti Goswami's claim during interrogation that Zubeen was poisoned by his manager Siddharth Sharma and organiser of the festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta. Both have been arrested and booked with murder charge. </p><p><strong>NRIs to join probe</strong></p><p>CM Sarma said four Assamese persons based out in Singapore are scheduled to reach Guwahati on Monday to depose before the SIT. This comes following a fresh summon issued by the SIT. One person deposed before the SIT earlier. "Six more has still remained away from the investigation. We hope they will also join. It is their legal and moral responsibility. All must come, if they don't come, we will not hesitate to take all legal recourse to bring them and make them depose before the SIT." They were with Zubeen in the yacht party, following which the singer got into the sea and allegedly drowned.</p>