<p>Bengaluru: Lakshman Singh, a 1996-batch Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer, on Monday assumed charge as the first full-time managing director of Railway Infrastructure Development Company Karnataka (K-RIDE) in over three years. </p>.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Singh pledged to fast-track all components of the long-delayed Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) and ensure seamless coordination among the various agencies involved. </p>.<p>Addressing engineers, officers, support staff and project heads, he stated: "Over the past few years, I have deeply understood the pulse of this project — its significance, its transformative potential for the people of Karnataka and the challenges it has faced and overcome. I know how important the work before us is and what it is capable of achieving." </p>.<p>Before his latest appointment, Singh was Chief General Manager (Civil) at Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). </p>.<p>In the Indian Railways, he served in key roles, including ADRM, DRM (Works), and Chief Engineer (Construction). </p>.<p>He was instrumental in several major infrastructure projects, including the development of India's first air-conditioned railway station building at SMVT Bengaluru, according to a K-RIDE statement. </p>.<p>The 149-km suburban railway project, which will have four corridors running along the city's train network, has faced inordinate delays. Its revised deadline is 2028. </p>