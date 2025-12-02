Menu
Karnataka: Lakshman Singh assumes charge as Railway Infrastructure Development Company's full-time MD

Speaking to DH, Singh pledged to fast-track all components of the long-delayed Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) and ensure seamless coordination among the various agencies involved.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 21:01 IST
Published 01 December 2025, 21:01 IST
