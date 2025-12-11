<p>Guwahati: Twenty-two years after singing an accord with the government, 442 former members of Bodo Liberation Tigers (BLT), a now disbanded militant group, were on Thursday provided financial assistance Rs 2 lakh each by the BJP-led government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/content/133383">Assam</a>. </p><p>Although Bodoland region in western Assam was the base of the BLT, these members were from outside the region. </p><p>The cheques were handed over to the former militants at a function at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati in the presence of Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and Chief of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Hagrama Mohilary. </p>.'Hate speech bill aims to reinforce constitutional principles': Shivakumar hits back at BJP for opposing it.<p>"Today we celebrate your homecoming, and we hope you begin a self reliant and peaceful life ahead,” Baruah said addressing the former militants. </p><p>Hagrama had headed the BLT till 2003 when the outfit signed the Bodoland Accord and the outfit was subsequently disbanded. </p><p>The cadres hailing from BTC areas were provided funds as per provisions in the Accord but those outside BTC remained deprived, official sources said. </p><p>After singing the Accord, Hagrama and several of his associates formed Bodoland People's Front (BPF), a political party, contested elections and formed the BTC, an autonomous council under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Hagrama had remained BTC Chief for 17 years till UPPL, BPF's political rival, formed the Council with BJP as an ally, in 2020. </p><p>However, in the elections held in September this year, BPF stormed back to power in BTC. BPF also re-joined NDA and the BJP-led government in Assam. </p>.Ensure standardised, transparent medical billing: BJP MP urges government amid 'exploitation practices'.<p>The UPPL is also part of the NDA and Assam government but there is uncertainty about whether it would remain an ally of the BJP in the 2026 Assembly elections. </p><p>Although BLT had signed the Accord in 2003, militancy continued with factions of NDFB, another group, carrying on with violence. However, in 2020, all four factions of the NDFB gave farewell to arms and signed a new Bodoland Accord. </p><p>All Bodo Students' Union and United Boro People's Organisation were the other signatories. Many NDFB leaders and members joined the UPPL and contested the 2020 polls and formed the Council. NDFB cadres were given Rs 4 lakh each under a new rehabilitation scheme.</p><p>With BPF back to power, Mohilary convinced the state government to provide the financial assistance to the former BLT cadres , sources said.</p>.Congress says EC turned into puppet of govt, BJP accuses it of 'creating a smokescreen'.<p>Minister Baruah said since 2020, government have signed NDFB Accord, Karbi Peace Accord, Adivasi Peace Accord, DNLA Agreement and ULFA Peace Agreement, paving the way for lasting peace in the region. </p><p>"These agreements have brought 9,022 cadres back into the mainstream, in addition to more than 2,000 members of smaller groups rehabilitated under state schemes," he said.</p>