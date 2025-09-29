Menu
Gautam Adani, son visit Zubeen Garg's home in Assam's Guwahati to pay homage

Adani and his son spent around half-an-hour at Garg's residence in Kahilipara area here, and met his wife Garima Saikia Garg, an official told PTI.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 18:42 IST
Published 28 September 2025, 18:42 IST
India NewsAssamGautam AdaniZubeen Garg

