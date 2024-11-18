Guwahati airport records 1.74 lakh passengers in 10 days since November 6

<p>Guwahati: The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport said it has handled 1.74 lakh passengers in just 10 days since November 6.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/adani-group">Adani Group</a>-controlled facility, in a statement, said the LGBI Airport in Guwahati successfully managed 1,202 flights, ensuring smooth operations for passengers, during the 10-day period this month.</p><p>In this phase, the airport processed over 1.74 lakh passengers, both domestic and international, it added.</p><p>"On November 14, the LGBI Airport recorded its highest passenger count of the year with over 20,413 passengers passing through the terminal and 146 aircraft traffic movements (ATMs)," the company said.</p>.Telangana govt sanctions Rs 205 cr for Warangal Airport after GMR issues no objection certificate.<p>In the same festive week, the Guwahati airport witnessed the second highest passenger movement on November 10, when the terminal served 20,016 passengers with 131 flight movements.</p><p>"Notably, the LGBI Airport achieved its highest-ever international passenger traffic in October, serving 7,651 passengers with 104 aircraft traffic movements," the statement said.</p><p>On regular days, the LGBI Airport manages an average of 17,500 passengers each day with 127 ATMs.</p><p>"The smooth and seamless passenger movement of over 1.74 lakh travellers is a testament to the dedication and hard work of all the airport stakeholders, including AAI, CISF, Immigration, Customs, airline partners and the LGBI Airport team," the company said.</p>