Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Himanta's comments show he is 'unfit' to be CM: Gaurav Gogoi on 'Pak agent' remarks

Gogoi criticised the timing of the allegations on the day when the state's cultural icon Zubeen Garg's last movie was released on Friday.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 06:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 06:58 IST
India NewsCongressAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaGaurav Gogoi

Follow us on :

Follow Us