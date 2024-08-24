Home
Hindus not migrating to India, 35 Muslim infiltrators held in past one month: Assam CM Himanta

'Hindus are staying and fighting in Bangladesh. In the last one month, not a single Hindu person has been detected trying to enter India,' Himanta said at a press conference here.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 August 2024, 11:59 IST

Silchar (Assam): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday claimed Hindus have not tried to enter India from Bangladesh since the neighbouring country plunged into instability.

“Hindus are staying and fighting in Bangladesh. In the last one month, not a single Hindu person has been detected trying to enter India,” he said at a press conference here.

He also asserted that Muslims from the neighbouring country were attempting to crossover to seek employment in India’s textile sector.

“35 Muslim infiltrators have been arrested in the past one month... they are trying to enter, but those coming are not for Assam, but to go to Bangalore, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore to work in the textile industry,” the CM claimed.

“We have requested our prime minister to impress upon the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety of Hindus,” he added.

