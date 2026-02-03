<p>Konandur (Thirthahalli taluk): Two women from nearby Aklapura village in the taluk have been tested positive for Kyasanur Forest Disease also known as Monkey Fever on Monday.</p><p>Mallamma (50), a woman from Channagiri, farm labourer at Aklapura, and Geetha Prakash (40), a local resident, were found to be infected with KFD. The blood samples of both the women were tested afer they complained of fever. The medical reports confirmed that they were infected by KFD. Both are undergoing treatment at JC General Hospital in Thirthahalli town.</p><p>‘A large number of people suffering from fever are coming to the hospital in this area, and as a precautionary measure, the department will deploy a team of six health personnel at Aklapura to create awareness among the people,’ informed Taluk Health Officer Aniketh.</p>