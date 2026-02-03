Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Two women test positive for monkey fever in Karnataka's Aklapura village

Mallamma (50), a woman from Channagiri, farm labourer at Aklapura, and Geetha Prakash (40), a local resident, were found to be infected with KFD.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 21:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 21:57 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakamonkey fever

Follow us on :

Follow Us