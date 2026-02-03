Menu
‘Low confidence in currencies leading to gold price volatility’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Aggressive buying by several central banks has also added to the surge in the price of gold and silver, she said.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 22:07 IST
Published 02 February 2026, 22:07 IST
