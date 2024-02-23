In a first, Assam Assembly conducts ballot voting on resolution

Guwahati: For the first time in its history, the Assam Assembly on Friday witnessed voting with ballot paper while deciding the fate of a private member's resolution brought in by Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi.

The resolution on irrigation system was rejected by just nine votes.

Out of 77 MLAs in the BJP-led alliance, the government garnered 39 votes. On the other hand, 30 votes were polled in favour of the resolution from 47 opposition MLAs, including five Congress members with allegiance to the government.