Indian passport holders allowed to enter Assam from Bangladesh: DGP

Talking about the security review meeting, Singh said, "As per our information, there is a ULFA(I) group along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh areas. We discussed how to neutralise that group and asked all concerned to remain alert so that it cannot enter Assam to carry out any subversive activities." "Police, CAPF, Army and all intelligence agencies have been briefed. Our attempt is to prevent any acts by the group inside Assam," he said.