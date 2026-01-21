<p>Guwahati: Situation in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/members-of-adivasi-bodo-communities-clash-in-assams-kokrajhar-over-death-of-one-linked-to-road-mishap-3868586">trouble-torn Kokrajhar</a> in western Assam remained calm on Wednesday with no fresh violence reported but more than 2,000 people belonging to Bodo and Adivasi communities remained sheltered in five camps. </p><p>Sources said more than 600 families from at least 15 villages fled their homes fearing further conflict and were provided shelter in five camps. "Bodo villagers have been provided shelter in four camps while Adivasis are in another camp," said the source. </p>.Assam: Army deployed in sensitive areas of violence-hit Kokrajhar.<p>Inspector general of police (law and order) Akhilesh Singh, who rushed to Kokrajhar, told DH that army and other security forces remained deployed but no fresh incident of violence was reported on Wednesday. "The situation is under control now," he said. </p><p>Army carried out flag march amid efforts by the administration to restore peace and bridge the trust between the two communities and remove the sense of fear prevailing among people. </p><p>Kokrajhar witnessed violent protest after a Bodo person, who allegedly hit a Santhal Adivasi man with his car, was killed by a mob on Monday night. Two others were seriously injured by the Adivasi villagers at Karigaon area. The Adivasi man, identified as Sunil Murmu, who was injured in the car hit, succumbed to injures in a hospital later. Situation turned volatile when protesters belonging to Bodo and Adivasi communities blocked the highway, set some houses on fire and even attacked the Karigaon Police outpost. </p><p>The Bodoland Territorial Region comprising five districts including Kokrajhar has history of Bodo-Adivasi conflict. Fear about similar conflict led the villagers flee and take shelter in camps. </p><p><strong>Peace meeting</strong></p><p>A meeting for restoration of peace was held at the secretariat of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), in which it was decided to send the affected people back to their villages on Thursday. </p><p>The meeting was attended by BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, MLAs, representatives of civil society organisations of both Bodo and Adivasi communities. The meeting appealed both the communities to adopt restraint and maintain peace. The meeting decided to provide compensation to the family members of the deceased and those injured in the violence. </p><p>Mobile internet, however, remained suspended in Kokrajhar and neighbouring Chirang district. </p>