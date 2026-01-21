Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Kokrajhar unrest: Over 2,000 Bodos, Adivasis take shelter in camps; no fresh violence

Army carried out flag march, mobile internet still suspended, peace meeting held
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 16:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 16:43 IST
India NewsAssamKokrajhar

Follow us on :

Follow Us