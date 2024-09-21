Kumaraswamy visits Bokajan cement factory in Assam

He also pointed out the district's untapped natural resources and urged CCI to expand its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to focus on reducing unemployment and promoting skill development.

Kumaraswamy assured that the points raised in the memorandum would be thoroughly reviewed in consultation with CCI.

He reiterated his commitment to the development of Bokajan, promising that the "region's potential would be harnessed for the benefit of its residents".

Kumaraswamy attended a public meeting where he inaugurated the hot gas utilisation project in the raw mills of the cement factory.

Important issues of the area were placed before Kumaraswamy during the meeting, like the need to upgrade the Bokajan cement factory, implement pollution control measures and improve infrastructure at the local Kendriya Vidyalaya.

CCI CMD Sanjay Verma presented a detailed plan to upgrade the factory's industrial equipment over the next three years to enhance its competitiveness.

He also stressed on the importance of employing local labourers, which, he said, will significantly contribute to the region's economy.

Kumaraswamy also participated in the foundation laying ceremony of a 1-MW grid connected solar PV plant near the cement factory colony, in line with the country’s renewable energy goals.