Lok Sabha elections 2024: Two nominations rejected in Assam's first phase polls during scrutiny

Guwahati: The nomination papers of two candidates, one each from Kaziranga and Sonitpur seats, were found invalid during scrutiny on Thursday, an election official said.

Altogether 38 contestants have filed nominations for five constituencies, which will go to polls in the first phase in the state on April 19.

The papers of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) nominee Faisal Ahmed Majumdar in Kaziranga, and independent candidate Mahendra Orang in Sonitpur were rejected, the official said.

The papers of the remaining 36 candidates in all five constituencies were found to be valid. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 30.