Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Meghalaya mine blast: Assam announces ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for 3 victims' families

Sarma said three of the victims have been identified as hailing from Katigorah area in Barak Valley.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 06:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 06:13 IST
India NewsAssamCoal mineMeghalaya

Follow us on :

Follow Us