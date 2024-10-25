Home
Mobile internet services to be suspended across Assam on Oct 27 for govt recruitment exam

This would be the third such instance in two months.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 15:32 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 15:32 IST
