<p>New Delhi: Chief Minister Hemant Soren kick-started the Jharkhand Rajya Diwas celebrations in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranchi">Ranchi</a> on Sunday — to mark the 25th anniversary of the state’s creation — alongside wife Kalpana with a drone show, a play on Shibu Soren and a cultural show attended by 4,000 artistes from the tribal community. A procession was also held in Ranchi. </p>.<p>On Saturday, the first day of the two-day state festival, Soren announced 1,087 schemes worth Rs 8,799 crore in the presence of Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar. </p>.<p>A <em>jatra</em> tableau, held in Ranchi on Sunday, was a highlight of the festivities. The tableau showcased the state’s rich tribal traditions, art, and cultural heritage.</p>.<p>The tableau, featuring over 4,000 artists, began at the Zap Ground in Doranda and travelled to the historic Albert Ekka Chowk.</p>.<p>Artists from 32 tribal communities participated in the event, bringing Jharkhand's identity to life through their traditional costumes, dances, and folk songs.</p>.<p>The CM welcomed the artists by distributing water, jaggery, and chickpeas. He also played traditional drums with them. </p>.<p>Various programmes around the culture and literature of the state were presented, as was a special play on the life of Shibu Soren, highlighting his struggle and contribution to the creation of the Jharkhand state.</p>.<p>The event was also marked by a drone show, which showcased various stages of development of the state, followed by a programme by Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao.</p>