Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Jharkhand marks 25th anniversary of state's creation day

On Saturday, the first day of the two-day state festival, Soren announced 1,087 schemes worth Rs 8,799 crore in the presence of Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 22:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 22:52 IST
India NewsJharkhandHemant Soren

Follow us on :

Follow Us