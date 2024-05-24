Mysore zoo offers double Mandarin duck delight to Assam state zoo in Guwahati

The adult Mandarin duck pair was brought to the Zoo on May 16 last year from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru, Karnataka under an animal exchange programme between the two zoos.

The mother duck and the ducklings are in good health and are being carefully monitored by the zoo keeper and veterinary staff.

The hatched ducklings are a testament to the zoo’s dedication to providing a nurturing and safe environment for all its animals, said a statement issued by Assam state zoo in Guwahati.