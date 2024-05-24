Mysore zoo offers double Mandarin duck delight to Assam state zoo in Guwahati

Guwahati: It was a double delight for Assam state zoo as the pair of Mandarin ducks brought from Mysore zoo successfully hatched three ducklings on Friday.
In a first for Northeast' biggest zoo, the Assam state zoo on Friday announced the hatching.
The adult Mandarin duck pair was brought to the Zoo on May 16 last year from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru, Karnataka under an animal exchange programme between the two zoos.
The mother duck and the ducklings are in good health and are being carefully monitored by the zoo keeper and veterinary staff.
The hatched ducklings are a testament to the zoo’s dedication to providing a nurturing and safe environment for all its animals, said a statement issued by Assam state zoo in Guwahati.
Mandarin duck is a vibrant colourful species, which is native to East Asia. Asian populations are essentially migratory, wintering at lower latitudes in East, Central and Southern China. In Assam the species was observed in the wild after 118 years in February 2021, in Maguri Motapung beel (lake) of Tinsukia district.
"The birth of the Mandarin ducklings adds a new chapter to its legacy. This joyous occasion underscores the importance of zoos in preserving biodiversity and providing educational opportunities for the public to connect with nature. The Assam state zoo continues to strive for excellence in animal care and conservation, said the statement.
Published 24 May 2024, 16:08 IST