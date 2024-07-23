Home
Noted Assamese music composer Ramen Baruah missing, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma 'deeply concerned'

PTI
Last Updated : 22 July 2024, 20:07 IST

Guwahati: Noted Assamese music composer Ramen Baruah went missing on Monday, his family said.

Barua, 84, left his home in the Latasil area in Guwahati in the morning for a nearby temple and did not return till late evening, following which his family informed the police.

Police said they were searching for him.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was deeply concerned about the sudden disappearance of Baruah.

"His absence worries his family, friends, and countless admirers. I have asked Commissioner of @GuwahatiPol Sri Diganta Bora to mobilize all resources and take swift action to locate him," Sarma posted on X.

A radio artiste of fame, Barua has composed music for several Assamese films, including Dr Bezbarua, Baruar Sanger, Mukuta, Lalita, Kokadeuta and Nati Aru Hati.

India NewsAssam

