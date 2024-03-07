Only three seats uncertain, NDA to win 22 of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Northeast: Himanta Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asserted that the ruling BJP-led alliance will win 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northeast in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said only three of the 14 seats in Assam are 'uncertain at the moment'.

"The NDA will win 22 of the 25 seats in the Northeast. Barring Assam, we hope to win all seats in other states of the region," he added.