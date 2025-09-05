<p>Mangaluru: A 42-year-old man was arrested by Kankanady Town Police after he allegedly assaulted two policemen on night patrol, obstructed them from discharging their duties, and damaged government property.</p><p>According to the police, ASI Ashok K and police constable Surendra Kumar were on night rounds in Naguri around 12:45 am on September 2 when they noticed a group of men standing near the Complex. When questioned, the accused, identified as Sulaiman (42), a resident of Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district, allegedly became aggressive, threatened the officers, and attempted to assault them.</p>.<p>Police said Sulaiman snatched and broke a fingerprint scanner device from the ASI’s hand causing loss to government property. When Surendra tried to intervene, the accused allegedly kicked him in the stomach and waist and assaulted him on the back and neck.</p><p>The officers restrained Sulaiman. With the help of additional staff, he was arrested.</p><p>A case has been registered against Sulaiman for assault, obstruction of public duty, issuing threats, and damaging government property. </p>