<p>Guwahati: The police have begun an investigation into the bomb threats received over email by two <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/guwahati">Guwahati</a>-based schools, a senior officer said on Saturday.</p>.<p>He said it was also being probed if other schools received similar emails, with the two threats turning out to be hoax on Friday.</p>.<p>“We are investigating from where the emails were sent. Other angles are also being looked into,” the officer said.</p>.<p>“As it was Saraswati Puja yesterday, and many schools are closed for the weekend, official emails might not have been checked. We are keeping a tab if any other school received similar emails,” he said.</p>.Violence-hit Kokrajhar in Assam limps back to normalcy, Army patrolling on.<p>The Delhi Public School, Ahomgaon, and Sanskriti-The Gurukul, had received the threat mails on Friday, amid Saraswati Puja celebrations.</p>.<p>A bomb squad searched the premises, but could not find any explosive, the officer said.</p>.<p>“But, we are not leaving anything to chance and a thorough investigation is underway,” he added.</p>