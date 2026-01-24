Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Police probing origin of bomb threats to Guwahati schools

'We are investigating from where the emails were sent. Other angles are also being looked into,' the officer said.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 10:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 January 2026, 10:15 IST
India NewsAssamGuwahati

Follow us on :

Follow Us