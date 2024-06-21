Priyanka appeals to Assam government to speed flood rescue, give compensation to kin of deceased

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday urged the Assam government to speed up relief and rescue operations for the flood-affected people in the state and also provide compensation to the families of the deceased.

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Friday with over four lakh people reeling under the deluge in several districts, officials said.

Several major rivers, including Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara, were flowing above the danger level as per reports till Thursday evening.