RaGa fled after instigating Guwahati crowd, says Assam CM; Gandhi calls him 'most corrupt CM' again

Guwahati: A day after a case was registered against Rahul Gandhi after his order, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that the former Congress President fled Guwahati in a small car after instigating his party workers to engage in violence during the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra.
"After instigating Congress workers to orchestrate violence , Rahul Gandhi (who is on a Bus Yatra) quietly came out of his fancy bus and fled the city in a small car to Hajo, his next destination. Rahul has set a new standard for being a Darpok.Ha ha," Sarma posted on 'X' on Wednesday afternoon.
Assam Police registered a case against Gandhi, senior Congress leader K C Venugopal, Kanhaiyan Kumar and a few others, after the party workers allegedly clashed with police on Tuesday morning.
The police had tried to stop them from entering Guwahati city, citing possibility of congestion and the safety of Gandhi.
Police said four policemen were injured in the clash. Bhupen Kumar Borah, the president of Congress' Assam unit and a few others were injured in police action, Congress said.
Sarma made the charges soon after Gandhi once again called him the most corrupt CM in the country. "Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most corrupt CM in the country and his remote control is in New Delhi. Sarma spreads hatred and fear entire day. Don't know how it came to his mind that he can intimidate Rahul Gandhi," Rahul said while addressing a crowd in Barpeta, situated about 100km west of Guwahati.
"File as many cases as you want, but you can't intimidate me," he asserted. Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that Assam police allowed the BJP workers to breach the security cover of Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Assam.