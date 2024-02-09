Rhino hub Kaziranga starts tea tourism for tourists to explore Assam's tea culture

Guwahati: Kaziranga is not all about the prized one-horned rhinos, tigers, wild buffalo and birds.

The national park, which houses the largest number of one-horned rhinos (1613), will now offer the visitors an immersive experience of Assam's rich tea culture.

Under the initiative, the park would allow the visitors to take a stroll in the lush green tea garden around it, visit the tea factories to witness how Assam's CTC, orthodox or green tea are organically grown and prepared, and also then taste tea amid the greeneries.

"The aim of this new initiative is to showcase the beauty of Kaziranga while providing an immersive experience in the art of tea cultivation and production," director of the park, Sonali Ghosh, said.