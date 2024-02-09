Rhino hub Kaziranga starts tea tourism for tourists to explore Assam's tea culture

Guwahati: Kaziranga is not all about the prized one-horned rhinos, tigers, wild buffalo and birds.
The national park, which houses the largest number of one-horned rhinos (1613), will now offer the visitors an immersive experience of Assam's rich tea culture.
Under the initiative, the park would allow the visitors to take a stroll in the lush green tea garden around it, visit the tea factories to witness how Assam's CTC, orthodox or green tea are organically grown and prepared, and also then taste tea amid the greeneries.
"The aim of this new initiative is to showcase the beauty of Kaziranga while providing an immersive experience in the art of tea cultivation and production," director of the park, Sonali Ghosh, said.
"During the visit to a tea estates, the tourists can feel the dew-kissed tea leaves and smell the earth of the soil, where it grows as they take a stroll amid the lush green plantations of tea and pepper," she added.
Kaziranga has, over the years, emerged as one of the must-visit destinations for tourists in the Northeast. As tourism worldwide was severely affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic, park authorities started several initiatives to attract more tourists, who now look for unexplored destinations within the country.
The park started cycling in Kohora, Panpur Jeep Safari and Boat Safari in Biswanath Wildlife Division. These initiatives, aimed at promoting local culture and heritage, have captured the hearts of both residents and visitors alike, turning Kaziranga into a must-visit destination, Ghosh said.
The number of tourists increased from 2.55 lakh in 2022 to 3.26 lakh in 2023. Over 1.79 lakh tourists have already visited the national park and tiger reserve since October this year.