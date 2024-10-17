Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Scrap CAA as it violates Section 6A: Assam groups after Supreme Court verdict

AASU said that SC's judgement cleared the decks for implementation of the Assam Accord and all foreigners must be detected with March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date, as agreed in the accord.
Sumir Karmakar
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 15:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 15:27 IST
India NewsAssamSupreme CourtCAA

Follow us on :

Follow Us