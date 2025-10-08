Menu
Singer Zubeen Garg’s death case: Police to issue fresh summonses to 10 Assamese NRIs

'We are going to issue fresh summonses to all of them who have not come yet. We will move ahead as per the legal processes,' CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta told reporters.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 10:13 IST
Published 08 October 2025, 10:13 IST
India NewsAssamZubeen Garg

