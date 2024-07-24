Home
Three die of Japanese encephalitis in Assam's Morigaon

PTI
Last Updated : 24 July 2024, 12:12 IST

Morigaon: Three persons from Assam's Morigaon district have died due to Japanese encephalitis, an official said on Wednesday.

At present, 11 patients are undergoing treatment for the disease, and their conditions are stated to be stable, he said.

Among the deceased was Rajamani Medhi, 22, who died at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday, after being diagnosed with the disease last week, he added.

The other two deceased were seven-year-old Imrana Begum of Gagalmari village and Bhabakanta Nath, 66, of Shimuluguri, the official said.

Five cases of malaria were also reported, and all the patients have recovered, District Malaria Officer Supriya Das said.

Cases of both Japanese encephalitis and malaria were reported after the flood waters receded.

Published 24 July 2024, 12:12 IST
