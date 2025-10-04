Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Zubeen Garg's wife returns postmortem report, says police should decide on making it public

Garima said that she only wants the investigation to take place properly and desires to know the facts as soon as possible.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 14:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2025, 14:39 IST
India NewsAssamZubeen Garg

Follow us on :

Follow Us