Assassination attempt on Trump dark chapter in American democracy, say Indian Americans

Expressing their strong solidarity with Trump, the organisation said: “This is not just an attack on President Trump but an attack on Democracy in the USA!.” “With Trump leading as per the latest polls and Biden being asked to step away by his own party and with the Republican National Convention 2 days away, forces that don't like Liberty, Freedom, Equality, Faith and Strong Nation of The United States of America have today tried to eliminate their opponent by violent means,” it said.