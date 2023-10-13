Assembly Elections 2023 Live: Snubbed by Congress, Y S Sharmila to go solo for Telangana polls
The ECI has announced the poll schedule where YSR Telangana Party Chief Y S Sharmila has decided to go solo for the upcoming Telangana elections. Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy promised to shut all unauthorised liquor outlets if BJP comes to power in the state. Track the latest updates of the upcoming Assembly polls in five states with DH!
Last Updated 13 October 2023, 03:14 IST
03:0713 Oct 2023
All unauthorised liquor outlets will be shut in Telangana if BJP comes to power: Kishan Reddy
02:1513 Oct 2023
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister T.S. Singh Deo on assembly seats
02:1513 Oct 2023
Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said the saffron party would close all unauthorised liquor outlets if it came to power in the state after the November 30 assembly polls, alleging that the poor were suffering due to unchecked sales of alcohol.
Unemployment a tricky issue in Rajasthan polls
Answering a Vidhan Sabha query, the state administration informed that the state has 18,40,044 registered unemployed, out of which 14,40,916 are graduates and at least 1,01,956 who have studied beyond graduation as on February 21, 2023.
She had announced on Thursday at a party meeting in Hyderabad that her party will field candidates in all the 119 Assembly seats. Earlier, she had sought a merger of the YSRTP with the grand old party. However, the talks between the two parties reportedly reached nowhere. Now, as the ECI announced the poll schedule, Sharmila has decided to go solo.
(Published 13 October 2023, 02:24 IST)