Navy Agniveer along with his brother held for stealing rifles from Maharashtra's Navy Nagar

The two accused—Rakesh Ramesh Dubbula (22) and Umesh Ramesh Dubbula (25)— were arrested from their house in their native in Kumuram Bheem in the Asifabad district in Telangana.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 15:49 IST
Published 10 September 2025, 15:49 IST
