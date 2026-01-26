<p>New Delhi: India's highest peacetime gallantry award, Ashoka Chakra was conferred upon Group Captain <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shubhanshu-shukla">Shubhanshu Shukla</a> by President Droupadi Murmu at the 77th Republic Day celebration. Shukla made history by becoming the first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station (ISS).</p>.<p>In June last year, Shukla became the first Indian to visit the ISS as part of the historic Axiom-4 mission.</p><p>However, he is the second to venture into space as his 18-day space odyssey came 41 years after cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma flew aboard the Russian Soyuz-11 space mission.</p>.Shun allurement, prejudice, employ wisdom while casting votes: President Droupadi Murmu.<p>As a fighter pilot, Shukla has an impressive record of 2,000 hours of flight experience across various aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32.</p>.<p>Shukla served as pilot for the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) to the International Space Station.After the successful space mission, Group Captain Shukla became a household name as his contribution during the mission, including the conduct of sophisticated experiments, received recognition from global space experts.</p>.<p>The Axiom-4 mission was executed by US-based private firm Axiom Space, and it involved NASA, European Space Agency (Esa) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).</p>.<p>Group Captain Shukla hails from Lucknow. He was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in June 2006. </p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>