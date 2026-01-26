Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India showcases 'Sindoor' valour, cultural hues at 77th Republic Day celebrations

Although the overarching theme of the event was 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', the Indian military's Operation Sindoor too found prominence at the parade on the Kartavya Path
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 07:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 January 2026, 07:57 IST
India NewsRepublic DayIndiaOperation Sindoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us