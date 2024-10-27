Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

At least 50 flights including Akasa Air, IndiGo receive bomb threats

With this, flights operated by Indian carriers have risen to over 350 in the past 14 days. On Saturday, at least 13 flights received threats but were declared hoax messages.
DHNS
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 11:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 11:18 IST
India NewsAkasa AirBomb threatIndigoBomb hoax

Follow us on :

Follow Us