At SCO meet in Islamabad, Jaishankar sends subtle message to Pakistan, China: 'need to introspect if good neighbourliness is missing'

Jaishankar also described the challenge of debt as a serious concern.

The external affairs minister, delving into global issues, said the global institutions need to keep pace with the changes and underlined the need for 'reformed multilateralism'.

He also emphasised the need for comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council, both in the permanent and non-permanent categories, to make the global body more representative, inclusive, transparent and efficient.

“The SCO must be in the lead of advocating such change, not hold back on a matter of such importance,” he said.

Jaishankar also referred to various global challenges.

“We meet at a difficult time in world affairs. Two major conflicts are underway, each with its own global repercussions. The Covid pandemic has left many in the developing world deeply devastated,” he said.

“Disruptions of various kinds – ranging from extreme climate events to supply chain uncertainties and financial volatility – are impacting growth and development,” he said.

He also added that technology holds great promise but raises a new host of concerns too.