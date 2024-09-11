Home
Attempt to derail trains: Railways to install cameras, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Cameras will be installed in the front, rear and sides of the engine, and guard coach of the trains. Cameras will also be installed on cattle guards and bogies, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.
Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady
Last Updated : 11 September 2024, 17:32 IST

New Delhi: Amid several incidents where authorities suspect attempts were made to derail trains, the Indian Railways has decided to install multiple cameras on all trains to keep a watch on tracks and surroundings.

Cameras will be installed in the front, rear and sides of the engine, and guard coach of the trains. Cameras will also be installed on cattle guards and bogies, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.

A tender will be floated within three months for the installation of the cameras, he said, adding that all trains will be covered.

Besides the installation of multiple cameras, a common data centre will also be set up where all the feeds coming from these cameras will be kept for record, the minister said.

Terming the recent incidents of suspected bids to derail trains as “very serious”, the minister said the Railway administration is reaching out to the police chiefs of various states urging them to enhance vigilance for the safety of the railway tracks.

