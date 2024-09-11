Attempt to derail trains: Railways to install cameras, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

A tender will be floated within three months for the installation of the cameras, he said, adding that all trains will be covered.



Besides the installation of multiple cameras, a common data centre will also be set up where all the feeds coming from these cameras will be kept for record, the minister said.



Terming the recent incidents of suspected bids to derail trains as “very serious”, the minister said the Railway administration is reaching out to the police chiefs of various states urging them to enhance vigilance for the safety of the railway tracks.