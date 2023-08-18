India Political Updates: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury leaves for Manipur
Track political updates from all across India only with DH!
Last Updated 18 August 2023, 03:36 IST
Highlights
03:3518 Aug 2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Madhya Pradesh on August 20
03:0818 Aug 2023
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury leaves for Manipur
02:5918 Aug 2023
CPI(M) General Secy to visit Manipur from Aug 18 to 20, says 'we are going to express solidarity with people of Manipur.'
BJP MP Poonamben Maadam says verbal spat with MLA Rivaba Jadeja 'a misunderstanding'. The duo got involved into an argument regarding the "use of slippers" while paying tributes to martyrs.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Madhya Pradesh on August 20
"People have already made up their minds and waiting for the election..." says BJP leader on Chhattisgarh Assembly elections
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury leaves for Manipur
CPI(M) General Secy to visit Manipur from Aug 18 to 20, says 'we are going to express solidarity with people of Manipur.'
(Published 18 August 2023, 03:02 IST)