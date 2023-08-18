Home
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury leaves for Manipur

Track political updates from all across India only with DH!
Last Updated 18 August 2023, 03:36 IST

03:3518 Aug 2023

03:0818 Aug 2023

02:5918 Aug 2023

03:3518 Aug 2023

BJP MP Poonamben Maadam says verbal spat with MLA Rivaba Jadeja 'a misunderstanding'. The duo got involved into an argument regarding the "use of slippers" while paying tributes to martyrs.

03:3518 Aug 2023

03:3218 Aug 2023

"People have already made up their minds and waiting for the election..." says BJP leader on Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

03:0818 Aug 2023

02:5918 Aug 2023

(Published 18 August 2023, 03:02 IST)
