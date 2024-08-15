Home
Air India cancels Delhi-Narita flight for Fri due to inclement weather warning

The airline said passengers with confirmed bookings on the Delhi-Narita route flights on August 16 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellation.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 August 2024, 14:07 IST

New Delhi: Air India has cancelled its scheduled flight from the national capital to Narita in Japan for Friday due to inclement weather warnings.

The airline said passengers with confirmed bookings on the Delhi-Narita route flights on August 16 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellation.

The flights AI306 and AI307 on the Delhi-Narita-Delhi sector on Friday have been cancelled due to inclement weather warning in Tokyo, it said in a post on X.

Published 15 August 2024, 14:07 IST
