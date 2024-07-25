Aviation minister says customer in king, promises probe into allegations of abrupt air fare hike

Naidu said airline pricing runs in multiple levels (buckets or RBDs) which are in line with the practice being followed globally and due to dynamic fare pricing, the tickets bought in advance are much cheaper than those purchased near the travel date. He said under the provisions of Rule 135(1) of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, the airlines are free to fix tariffs, having regard to all relevant factors, including cost of operation, characteristics of services, generally prevailing tariff etc.