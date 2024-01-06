Ayodhya's Ram mandir built in Nagara Style: How the temple architecture rooted in Hinduism?

1. Vastu Purusha Mandala:

At the core of Nagara temple design is the concept of Vastu Purusha Mandala, a sacred diagram representing the cosmic man. The temple’s plan is aligned with this mandala, ensuring that the deity’s sanctum aligns with the cosmic forces. This alignment reflects the belief that the temple is a microcosm of the universe, establishing a cosmic resonance.

2. Garbhagriha (Sanctum Sanctorum):

The sanctum sanctorum, or garbhagriha, is the innermost and holiest chamber where the principal deity resides. Often square, this chamber is a symbol of the womb of creation. The placement of the deity within this sacred space is meticulously calculated to maintain harmony with cosmic energies.

3. Pradakshina Patha (Circumambulation):

Around the garbhagriha, there is a circumambulatory path called the pradakshina patha. This path allows devotees to walk in a clockwise direction around the deity, as a symbolic act of paying respect, seeking blessings, and expressing devotion. The pradakshina patha may be enclosed within the temple or form an outer pathway surrounding the main temple complex. It is believed that circumambulation harmonizes the individual with the divine and creates a spiritual connection.

4. Vimana (Tower):

The Vimana, or tower, is the crowning glory of Nagara temples. The shikhara, as the main spire, represents Mount Meru, the mythical abode of the gods, meant to symbolize the ascent from the earthly realm to the celestial plane, creating a visual narrative of the soul’s journey towards spiritual awakening.

5. Mandapa (Congregation Hall):

The mandapa, or congregation hall, serves as a communal space for rituals, gatherings, and celebrations. Supported by intricately carved pillars, the mandapa’s design is often open, allowing devotees to participate in ceremonies. The pillars themselves are adorned with sculptures depicting deities, mythological narratives, and celestial beings, contributing to the immersive spiritual experience.

6. Antarala (Vestibule):

The antarala acts as a transitional space between the garbhagriha and the mandapa. It serves both functional and symbolic purposes, symbolizing the journey from the material to the divine. The antarala may house additional deities or intricate sculptures, further enhancing the spiritual ambience.

7. Ardhamandapa (Entrance Porch):

The ardhamandapa, or entrance porch, serves as the threshold between the external world and the sacred interior. Often featuring ornate pillars and intricate carvings, the ardhamandapa is a visual prelude to the architectural splendour within. Devotees traverse this space as they enter the sanctified realm of the temple.

8. Peripheral Structures:

Surrounding the central shrine are often smaller shrines and subsidiary structures, creating a complex architectural ensemble. These structures, known as subsidiary shrines or parivara devatas, pay homage to various deities associated with the main deity. The arrangement of these structures follows a harmonious pattern, contributing to the overall visual appeal of the temple complex.