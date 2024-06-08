Ayush sector growth stunted by reliance on forests

The market has not been able to establish a reliable source of farmers as they can only provide a few varieties of plants in select seasons. On the other hand, traders can supply up to 20-30 varieties as they usually buy from collectors who gather these resources from forests. Hence, many firms rely on traders and are hesitant to partner with farmers, notes Prabhu M J, senior medicinal plant consultant at the Karnataka State Medicinal Plants Authority (KaMPA).