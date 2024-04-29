Baba Ramdev crossed red line with false claims of curing Covid, calling modern medicine 'stupid': IMA president

Asked what made IMA take on Ramdev despite him being a big name and politically connected, Asokan said, "He crossed a red line. We have been tolerating mediocracy in this country for too long. Our profession also has been tolerating this and we never wanted to prove anything to anyone. He crossed a line when he advertised about Coronil (a Patanjali tablet) and said WHO has approved it which was a wrong statement."

"Our leadership thought he has to be challenged. It was in 2022 and we had to channelise it through the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act. What has happened in the Supreme Court is two-three years of hard work," he said.