Badge of honour to be defenestrated by unfair process: Tharoor

In a post on X minutes before his suspension, Tharoor said, "For the first time in my parliamentary career of nearly 15 years, I too entered the well of the House holding a placard calling for a discussion on the recent security breach. I did so out of solidarity with my @INCIndia colleagues, who have been unjustly suspended for demanding accountability from the government. I expect suspension to follow. It is a badge of honour to be defenestrated by an unfair process," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.