Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Bajrang, Vinesh accepting exemption from trials hit image of protest: Sakshi Malik

The three had alleged that Sharan Singh, the former head of the Wrestling Federation of India, sexually harassed women wrestlers during his tenure. The case is still being heard in a Delhi court.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 11:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 11:27 IST
VINESH PHOGATSakshi Malik

Follow us on :

Follow Us