Bangla Bandh: Life in West Bengal hit by BJP's 12-hour shutdown

BJP called for the 'Bangla Bandh', which began at 6 am, in protest against police action on 'Nabanna Abhijan' demonstrators in West Bengal. The protest partially affected their daily lives as the public transport services were hit and caused inconvenience to people. Here are some pictures from the Bangla Bandh observed in West Bengal by the BJP supporters.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 August 2024, 10:24 IST

BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar along with party workers block railway tracks at Shantipur station during the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal (Bengal Bandh) to protest the police action against participants of Tuesday's ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally which was held against the Kolkata RG Kar incident, in Nadia, West Bengal.

Credit: PTI

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul appeals to a bus driver to cooperate during the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal.

Credit: PTI

BJP workers stop a bus on National Highway 12 during the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal.

Credit: PTI

Police personnel try to stop BJP workers from blocking a vehicle during the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal.

Credit: PTI

A man drives a government bus wearing helmet during BJP's 12-hour general strike in Bengal ('Bengal Bandh').

Credit: PTI

Published 28 August 2024, 10:24 IST
