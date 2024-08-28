Bangla Bandh: Life in West Bengal hit by BJP's 12-hour shutdown

BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar along with party workers block railway tracks at Shantipur station during the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal (Bengal Bandh) to protest the police action against participants of Tuesday's ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally which was held against the Kolkata RG Kar incident, in Nadia, West Bengal.
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul appeals to a bus driver to cooperate during the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal.
BJP workers stop a bus on National Highway 12 during the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal.
Police personnel try to stop BJP workers from blocking a vehicle during the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal.
A man drives a government bus wearing helmet during BJP's 12-hour general strike in Bengal ('Bengal Bandh').
Published 28 August 2024, 10:24 IST