Bangla Bandh: Life in West Bengal hit by BJP's 12-hour shutdown

BJP called for the 'Bangla Bandh', which began at 6 am, in protest against police action on 'Nabanna Abhijan' demonstrators in West Bengal. The protest partially affected their daily lives as the public transport services were hit and caused inconvenience to people. Here are some pictures from the Bangla Bandh observed in West Bengal by the BJP supporters.