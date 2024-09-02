Bangladesh to push for restarting dialogue with India on Teesta water sharing treaty

“I don’t think we have discussed that yet. I think the first step for Bangladesh will be to address it with India and Nepal. We haven’t discussed taking this matter to any other country at this stage,” she said, asserting that the “issue can be resolved amicably with India.” When asked about the erstwhile Awami League regime’s failure to seal the Teesta deal with India, Hasan said, “It did not work all these years because of the political context that Bangladesh had.” “Now that the political context of Bangladesh has changed, and some actors have changed, arguments may also shift. So, we will first try to resolve it bilaterally, and then we will consider taking it to an international level,” she said.